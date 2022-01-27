Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Market Capitalization Hits $2.15 Million (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 62.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $18.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for $8.15 or 0.00021828 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 63.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00048638 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.52 or 0.06500107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00052689 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,099.61 or 0.99340672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00051573 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.