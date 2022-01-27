Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Enterprise Financial Services Corp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enterprise Financial Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of EFSC opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.60. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $364,425.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO S Turner Keene bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,900 shares of company stock worth $424,425 and have sold 171,000 shares worth $8,253,160. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,478,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,248,000 after buying an additional 325,792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,488,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,074,000 after buying an additional 63,592 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,743,000 after buying an additional 92,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,967,000 after buying an additional 245,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2,653.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 907,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,118,000 after buying an additional 874,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

