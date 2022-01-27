Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $59.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.86. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $61.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $789.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.76%.

In other news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $183,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 13,116.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 30,954 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 27.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

