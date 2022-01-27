Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Marten Transport, Ltd. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Marten Transport in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Marten Transport’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Marten Transport stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $88,461.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $80,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Marten Transport by 149.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Marten Transport by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 42,699 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Marten Transport by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 371.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 28,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.