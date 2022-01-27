Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for American Express in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the payment services company will earn $2.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Express’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.18 EPS.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS.

AXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.11.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $175.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.83. The stock has a market cap of $135.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $189.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of American Express by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,995 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of American Express by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 139,387 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $22,804,000 after acquiring an additional 13,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

