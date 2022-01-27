Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for American Express Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Express in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the payment services company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Express’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.11.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $175.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

