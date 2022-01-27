Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Columbia Financial, Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Columbia Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Columbia Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 28.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

CLBK stock opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22. Columbia Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Financial by 648.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Columbia Financial by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Columbia Financial by 44.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Financial by 44.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Columbia Financial by 334.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. 15.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.