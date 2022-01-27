Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Crocs, Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Crocs in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.72. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

CROX has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $94.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.57. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $838,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,340. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 66.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,469,000 after buying an additional 692,633 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Crocs by 96.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 891,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,958,000 after acquiring an additional 437,259 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 4,905.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,236,000 after acquiring an additional 431,929 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Crocs by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,444,000 after acquiring an additional 426,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group boosted its stake in Crocs by 491.8% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 507,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,227,000 after acquiring an additional 421,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

