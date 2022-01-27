Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Global Payments in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.03. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.09 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GPN. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.50.

Global Payments stock opened at $140.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.74. The company has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $205,885. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

