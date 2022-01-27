Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Hanmi Financial Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hanmi Financial in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

HAFC stock opened at $27.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.13. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 21.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 124,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the second quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 142,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

