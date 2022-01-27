Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Hormel Foods in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

NYSE HRL opened at $46.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.91. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $50.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRL. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $55,866,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,111,000 after acquiring an additional 991,964 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,911,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,123,000 after acquiring an additional 668,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 62.65%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.