Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Metro Inc. Raised by Desjardins (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Investment analysts at Desjardins upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Metro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Metro’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.12 billion.

MRU has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.00.

Metro stock opened at C$64.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45. Metro has a one year low of C$52.63 and a one year high of C$68.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$65.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

