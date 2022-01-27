Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.59.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $67.20 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $71.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $325.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $515,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,052 shares of company stock worth $1,305,086. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,101,000 after buying an additional 315,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $675,553,000 after buying an additional 69,919 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,067,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,406,000 after buying an additional 173,819 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,218,000 after buying an additional 71,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,688,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,982,000 after buying an additional 219,840 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

