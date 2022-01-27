Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.54. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ULTA. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.91.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $353.81 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $276.00 and a 12-month high of $422.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 34,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,904,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

