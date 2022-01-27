Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $58.86

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.86 and last traded at $59.74, with a volume of 438478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.15.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Q2 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.70.

Get Q2 alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.94 and a 200 day moving average of $83.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $4,910,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,002 shares of company stock worth $10,080,566 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth $372,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter.

About Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.