Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Inter Parfums, Inc. Issued By BWS Financial (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Equities research analysts at BWS Financial raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inter Parfums in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.24. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

Shares of IPAR opened at $96.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $61.25 and a 1 year high of $108.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,785,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 173,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 106,861 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,023,000 after purchasing an additional 91,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,588,000. Institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $69,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francois Heilbronn sold 10,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total value of $942,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,857 shares of company stock worth $7,174,668. 44.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

