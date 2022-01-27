Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Issued By Piper Sandler

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CDEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 6.03. Centennial Resource Development has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $8.59.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $288.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $283,053.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter worth $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter worth $69,000. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

