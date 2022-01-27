Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.34).

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

IPAR has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.25.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $96.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.98. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $61.25 and a twelve month high of $108.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 14.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Francois Heilbronn sold 10,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $69,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,857 shares of company stock worth $7,174,668 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.