Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Comstock Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Shares of CRK opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.33. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $11.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,636,000 after buying an additional 370,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,585,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,257,000 after purchasing an additional 176,974 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,728,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,866,000 after purchasing an additional 616,722 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,672,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,945,000. 26.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

