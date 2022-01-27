Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fearnley Fonds lowered Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

Shares of ASC opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $110.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $5.43.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.99 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,987,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 37,728 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 546,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 142,696 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 366,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 624.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 122,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

