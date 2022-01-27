Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Issued By William Blair

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stride in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. William Blair also issued estimates for Stride’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.23. Stride had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $409.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LRN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of Stride stock opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.01. Stride has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $38.40. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Stride in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 553.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 89.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Stride by 64.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Stride by 164.3% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

