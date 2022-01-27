Qbao Price Tops $0.0052 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. Qbao has a market cap of $341,773.67 and approximately $42,642.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbao coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Qbao has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

Qbao Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.