QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 1,502.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,648,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545,163 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.72% of QIAGEN worth $85,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 19.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in QIAGEN in the second quarter valued at $17,735,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 225.2% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 30,044 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,931,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,363,000 after buying an additional 127,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 21,799 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QGEN opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.03. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.35 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

