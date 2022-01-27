Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stake Cut by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,291 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.45% of Qorvo worth $82,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 50.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Qorvo by 4.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 7.3% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 5.1% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $133.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.47 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.22.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.