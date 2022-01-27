Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $128.83

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $128.83 and last traded at $128.84, with a volume of 22819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.64.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.22.
In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 956.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 3,655.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.
Qorvo Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRVO)
Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.
