Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $128.83

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $128.83 and last traded at $128.84, with a volume of 22819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.64.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Get Qorvo alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.22.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 956.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 3,655.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.