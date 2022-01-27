Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Short Interest Update

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 971.4% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 75.0 days.
OTCMKTS:QTGPF remained flat at $$104.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.08. Qt Group Oyj has a 52 week low of $104.00 and a 52 week high of $189.00.
About Qt Group Oyj
