Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $197.69

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $197.69 and last traded at $198.16, with a volume of 457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $203.90.

KWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.45.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 9.54%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

In related news, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total value of $758,805.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Shannon sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $166,488.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,101 shares of company stock worth $1,106,513. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 53,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 211,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,170,000 after acquiring an additional 211,101 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,465,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $347,626,000 after acquiring an additional 110,144 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 43,089 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,987,000 after acquiring an additional 40,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 499,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,329,000 after acquiring an additional 35,638 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

