QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.45 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to post $10.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM posted sales of $8.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year sales of $39.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.17 billion to $40.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $42.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.07 billion to $45.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QUALCOMM.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.59.

QCOM opened at $167.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.34. The company has a market capitalization of $187.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $21,700,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QUALCOMM (QCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.