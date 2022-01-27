Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $48.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

XM stock opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.19. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.06.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 161,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,293,786.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $84,477.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 786,107 shares of company stock worth $25,414,450. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 227.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,215,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,970,000 after purchasing an additional 845,015 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 136.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,123,000 after buying an additional 621,227 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,785,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 794.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,900,000 after buying an additional 496,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,130,000 after acquiring an additional 342,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

