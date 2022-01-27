Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 31.96% from the stock’s previous close.

XM has been the subject of several other research reports. raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.44.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.19. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion and a PE ratio of -16.06.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $84,477.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 308,698 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,881,422.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 786,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,414,450 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Qualtrics International by 87.8% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 61.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 51.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

