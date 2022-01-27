Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 97.94% from the company’s previous close.

XM has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. upped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.56.

XM opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.06. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $57.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Bachman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $367,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 308,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $9,881,422.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 786,107 shares of company stock worth $25,414,450. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 61.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 51.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

