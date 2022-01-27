Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.73% from the company’s current price.

XM has been the topic of several other reports. upped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.05.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Shares of XM stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,143. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $84,477.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 786,107 shares of company stock worth $25,414,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 87.8% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 61.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 51.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.