Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Oppenheimer

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 68.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on XM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Qualtrics International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

XM stock opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.19. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 161,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,293,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $84,477.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 786,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,414,450 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Qualtrics International by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. 15.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

