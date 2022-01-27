Quant Market Cap Hits $1.10 Billion (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Quant has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $49.57 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $91.38 or 0.00247736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quant has traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000118 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006550 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000893 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.05 or 0.01108920 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003615 BTC.

About Quant

QNT is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.