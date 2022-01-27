Quantum Resistant Ledger Tops 1-Day Volume of $36,485.00 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $12.33 million and $36,485.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,040.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,357.55 or 0.06541350 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.89 or 0.00291026 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.91 or 0.00787758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009645 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00065999 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00009064 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.41 or 0.00392374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.89 or 0.00241086 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,827,499 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

