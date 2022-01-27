Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.57

Shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 25157 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Separately, assumed coverage on Quantum-Si in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04.

In related news, CEO John Viii Stark sold 172,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $1,008,898.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christian Lapointe sold 12,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $70,970.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the second quarter valued at about $34,350,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the second quarter valued at about $33,248,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the second quarter valued at about $26,972,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the second quarter valued at about $25,618,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the second quarter valued at about $20,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

