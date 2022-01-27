Quark (QRK) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $91,341.00

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Quark has a total market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $91,341.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quark has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012413 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 277,884,658 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

