Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Trading Down 0.4%

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.49 and last traded at C$2.52. 269,130 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 235,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cormark raised their target price on Quarterhill from C$3.35 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC cut their target price on Quarterhill from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.80 target price on shares of Quarterhill in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a market cap of C$286.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.00%.

About Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH)

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

