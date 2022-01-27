Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.96

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$28.96 and traded as low as C$28.89. Quebecor shares last traded at C$28.89, with a volume of 477 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$6.95 billion and a PE ratio of 12.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Quebecor Company Profile (TSE:QBR.A)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

