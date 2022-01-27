Quest Diagnostics (DGX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to post earnings of $3.18 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
DGX opened at $135.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.26 and a 200-day moving average of $149.91. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $174.16.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 14.89%.
In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.
About Quest Diagnostics
Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.
