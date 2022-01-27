Quest Diagnostics (DGX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to post earnings of $3.18 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DGX opened at $135.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.26 and a 200-day moving average of $149.91. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $174.16.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.