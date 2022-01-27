Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS) Director Vijay Mukund Jog Buys 50,000 Shares

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS) Director Vijay Mukund Jog bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,675,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,360,004.17.

Vijay Mukund Jog also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 21st, Vijay Mukund Jog acquired 13,800 shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.94 per share, with a total value of C$12,972.00.

Shares of QUIS stock traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$0.98. 5,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,687. The stock has a market capitalization of C$349.19 million and a P/E ratio of -32.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.67. Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of C$0.85 and a one year high of C$1.97.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.20 price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

