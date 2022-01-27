Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $770.60 Million

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will announce sales of $770.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $768.13 million and the highest is $773.50 million. Rackspace Technology posted sales of $716.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

RXT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,124,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,801 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 21,094.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,148,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,691 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,386,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,794,000 after acquiring an additional 687,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,214,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after acquiring an additional 673,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 351.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 667,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 519,232 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.