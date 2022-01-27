Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $770.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will announce sales of $770.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $768.13 million and the highest is $773.50 million. Rackspace Technology posted sales of $716.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

RXT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,124,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,801 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 21,094.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,148,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,691 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,386,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,794,000 after acquiring an additional 687,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,214,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after acquiring an additional 673,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 351.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 667,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 519,232 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

