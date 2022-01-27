Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Shares Down 13.2%

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU)’s stock price traded down 13.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 110,134 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 38,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 16.01 and a current ratio of 16.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.35.

Radius Gold Company Profile (CVE:RDU)

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold and silver properties. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bald Peak Property that consists of 151 unpatented mining claims in Mineral County, Nevada, as well as 1 mineral prospecting license in Mono County, California; Holly-Banderas project located in Guatemala; and Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares, as well as Plata Verde project covering an area of 300 hectares situated in Chihuahua, Mexico.

