Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.42 Million

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2022

Analysts expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to announce $64.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.26 million. Radius Health reported sales of $62.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year sales of $226.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $219.43 million to $233.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $265.43 million, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $299.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $56.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Radius Health stock opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $332.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.08. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $26.16.

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 768,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $5,507,786.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,946,997 shares of company stock valued at $14,129,893. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Radius Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,768,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,410,000 after purchasing an additional 237,300 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 288.0% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,675,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,607,000 after buying an additional 2,727,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Radius Health by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,452,000 after purchasing an additional 151,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Radius Health by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 40,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Health (RDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.