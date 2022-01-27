Rai Reflex Index Hits Market Cap of $67.89 Million (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for approximately $3.07 or 0.00008350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $67.89 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00049179 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,457.11 or 0.06673059 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00053665 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,729.29 or 0.99749991 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00053312 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 22,083,051 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

