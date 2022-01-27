Rainicorn (RAINI) Price Tops $0.0528

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. Rainicorn has a market cap of $25.68 million and $312,163.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0528 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded down 40.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00049054 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,389.96 or 0.06482441 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,786.55 or 0.99778609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00052408 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00051743 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,362,378 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

