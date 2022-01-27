Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.15% of Ralph Lauren worth $12,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.57.

RL stock opened at $105.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $99.92 and a twelve month high of $142.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

