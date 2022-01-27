Ralph Lauren (RL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Ralph Lauren to post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. Ralph Lauren has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ralph Lauren to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RL opened at $105.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.53. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $99.92 and a 12-month high of $142.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ralph Lauren stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Ralph Lauren worth $23,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.57.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

