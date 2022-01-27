RAMP Price Tops $0.10 (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, RAMP has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. RAMP has a market cap of $42.15 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00041105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00103878 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP (CRYPTO:RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,683,797 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

