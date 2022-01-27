Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.65

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.65 and last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 9 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.16%.

Rand Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of design, engineering, and facilities management solutions. It operates through the following business divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, ASCENT-Center for Technical Knowledge, Rand Simulation, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division offers Autodesk solutions and value-added services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries.

